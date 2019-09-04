Zachary PD reminds customers Walmart will no longer allow open carry in stores

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is putting out a reminder to resident that Walmart will no longer allow people to openly carry firearms inside its stores. The retailer announced Tuesday, Sept. 3 it will also no longer sell ammo for handguns.
The Zachary Police Department posted to its Facebook page Tuesday reminding customers of the policy change, and to offer a warning.
“If a customer reacts in a way that is disturbing to others or if they refuse to exit the store with their openly carried weapon, criminal charges may follow,” the post says.
The police department goes on to remind customers that private businesses have the right to refuse service to anyone at any time based on their store policies.
