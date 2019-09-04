State aims to hire consulting firm on new Miss. River Bridge by end of 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state is a step closer to finally addressing the daily congestion on the Mississippi River Bridge.
By the end of 2019, officials say they’ll select a consultant to help finish the final study the feds require before dirt can start moving on a new bridge. That research will cost around $5 million, which the state has already set aside.
The consultant will also help select a potential location for the bridge, though that cannot happen until the environmental impact study is complete.
