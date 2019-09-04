State aims to hire consulting firm on new Miss. River Bridge by end of 2019

Consultant for new MS River Bridge to be selected before the end of 2019
By Matt Houston | September 4, 2019 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state is a step closer to finally addressing the daily congestion on the Mississippi River Bridge.

By the end of 2019, officials say they’ll select a consultant to help finish the final study the feds require before dirt can start moving on a new bridge. That research will cost around $5 million, which the state has already set aside.

The consultant will also help select a potential location for the bridge, though that cannot happen until the environmental impact study is complete.

