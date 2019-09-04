Snow White comforts boy with autism who had a 'meltdown’ in Disney World

(CBS) - A mother from New Jersey wrote an emotional letter to Disney this month, praising one of their princesses and how she handled an interaction with a boy with autism.
In a Facebook post, Lauren Bergner explained that her family had been waiting in line to take a photo with Snow White at Disney World. But when it was their turn, her son Brody wanted nothing to do with it. “Brody was having a meltdown,” Bergner wrote.
The mom explained Brody has autism and is nonverbal. While he cried into Snow White’s lap, a professional Disney photographer stared snapping photos. Bergner posted these photos on Facebook, and while several of them show Brody crying, the mood of the photos shifts.
The actress playing Snow White is seen consoling Brody, then taking his hand and going for a walk with him. The two are even seen smiling and dancing in the photos, something that melted Bergner's heart and compelled her to write a letter to Disney.
