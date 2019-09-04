PHOTOS: Two men tour empty Cortana Mall on the last day visitors were allowed inside

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As tenants continue packing up shop and exiting the Cortana Mall, visitors will no longer be able to walk through it.
A new sign taped to the front doors of the Cortana Mall says that mall walking has ended as of Tuesday, Sept. 3.
A photo of the sign was posted to Facebook by Joshua Jones, who says he was in Baton Rouge for work and decided to walk “through the emptiness” that once housed hundreds of retailers and food court vendors.
Jones said he and his friend had to circle the entire mall to find the one unlocked entrance, which is where they first noticed the sign.
“Please be aware that mall walking will end 9/03/19," the paper stated.
Jones recollected on his time as an employee for Macy’s in the early 2000s, remembering lively holidays, super sales, and herds of customers packing the mall’s now-lifeless corridors.
“R.I.P. Cortana Mall. You deserve more than to simply be a warehouse for Amazon. (Still a rumor)” Jones posted.
People left their memories of the mall in the comments of Jones’ post.
Tenants were asked to evacuate the struggling, 1-million square foot property at the end of August.
Daily Report, an online newspaper, says it has confirmed that plans are in the works to re-purpose the mall into a regional distribution and fulfillment center for Amazon.
The Louisiana Economic Development Secretary refused to comment on current or potential prospects for “competitive reason and to protect confidential information.”
