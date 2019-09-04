LSU fans getting creative with ways to score Texas-LSU game tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you haven’t gotten a ticket to the Sept. 7 football game between Texas and LSU, you could probably pocket that money and buy a Super Bowl ticket.
Both schools say they are sold out of tickets and prices on StubHub have since ballooned.
As of 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, StubHub told WAFB the average ticket price for the game before fees was $533. StubHub says before fees, the get-in price is $365 and they have about 2,200 tickets available.
Additionally, StubHub says 55% of buyers are from Texas and 21% are from Louisiana. The Louisiana representation could be a bit lower because some LSU fans appear to have gotten creative. LSU law student, Will Bell, went with an unconventional way of getting tickets. Bell bought Texas football season tickets just to go to the LSU game... and it appears to have paid off.
“A couple people posted how much they cost and they were costing less for the whole season than what they were going on the internet just for the LSU game, so it made financial sense,” Bell said. “This was back in March and I knew that I was going to the game, so I might as well buy the whole season and sell the rest on StubHub or wherever, and then keep the LSU tickets.”
An LSU source told WAFB’s Jacques Doucet LSU was supposed to be given 5,00 tickets to distribute, but because of construction in the end zone at UT’s Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium, there are fewer seats and LSU was only given 3,500 tickets.
StubHub says the Texas-LSU game is the best-selling game for all of college football in 2019. StubHub also says the 2018 USC at Texas game was UT’s best-selling home game, but the 2019 LSU at Texas game is outselling 2018’s game by over 900%.
