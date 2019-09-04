LSP: Man arrested for attempting to meet up with underage boy from dating app

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man they say was on a dating app attempting to engage in sexual activities with a trooper posing as an underage boy.
According to Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit, Ronald Mancuso, 45, was on a dating app talking to an undercover trooper who was posing as a 16-year-old boy.
Police say Mancuso was advised several times that the person he believed he was talking to was underage. Mancuso told the trooper "he was ok with him being 16 years old" and told the trooper he had been with a 16-year-old about six months prior, "and it was fun."
Mancuso arranged to meet up with the underage boy in a parking lot of a shopping center to “perform sexual activities,” the arrest report says. When agents arrived in the designated parking spots, Mancuso fled the scene.
Police later caught up with Mancuso and arrested him on one count of solicitation of a minor.
