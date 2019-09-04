Loranger mission group sends supplies to Bahamas after Dorian strikes

LORANGER, La. (WAFB) - Local groups are working to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
The major hurricane made landfall at the Bahamas as a Category 5 Hurricane on Sept. 1, and has caused catastrophic damage to the Abacos and Grand Bahama, CNN reports. Dorian has begun to slowly move away from Florida, but is now taking aim at the coastlines of both South and North Carolina.
In Loranger, New Life Missions is sending emergency supplies to the Bahamas after the monstrous hurricane devastated the islands.
The group has collected tarps, water, clothes, diapers and other supplies. Local businesses and volunteers have been donating supplies since the start of the hurricane season.
The mission group is still accepting donations, which can be dropped off anytime at New Life Missions 54416 Hwy 1062 Loranger.
