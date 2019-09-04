THE INVESTIGATORS: Teacher previously charged with raping student on leave amid new complaints at different school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New allegations have surfaced against a teacher at Collegiate Baton Rouge, who some parents say has been making sexual advances towards underage students.
At least one parent tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that Robert Lewis has been “undressing her daughter with his eyes and making suggestive noises and comments” at the young girl. The mother has gone to the school to complain about Lewis. The 9News Investigators were able to obtain a letter the school’s principal sent out via email to parents recently, explaining the allegations and informing them a teacher has been placed on leave pending an investigation into the matter.
This is not the first time Lewis has been accused of inappropriate behavior with an underage girl. He was also arrested and charged with rape in 2015 in a case involving a 17-year-old student when he was the band director at Scotlandville High School.
At the time, authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Lewis allegedly went to the victim’s home when her parents were out of town on Nov. 29, 2014. They added he allegedly initiated sex and continued after the girl told him to stop.
Investigators reported Lewis allegedly went to the girl’s home when her parents were away again on Dec. 5, 2014. They added the girl told them the two had consensual sex on that occasion.
The biggest question some parents now have is how was Lewis able to be employed with Collegiate Baton Rouge in the first place. Some also question whether the school actually did a background check before hiring him.
WAFB reached out to the school for comment on this report. So far, the principal has not responded to that request.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.