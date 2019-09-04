THE INVESTIGATORS: Teacher previously charged with raping student on leave amid new complaints at different school

At least one parent tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that Robert Lewis has been “undressing her daughter with his eyes and making suggestive noises and comments” at the young girl. The mother has gone to the school to complain about Lewis. The 9News Investigators were able to obtain a letter the school’s principal sent out via email to parents recently, explaining the allegations and informing them a teacher has been placed on leave pending an investigation into the matter.