Interventional Pain Institute opens in BRG’s Center for Health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Interventional Pain Institute (IPI) has opened its new facility inside Baton Rouge General’s Center for Health at 9001 Summa Ave., Suite 346.
The pain management clinic is one of several tenants opening in the coming months at the Center for Health, the medical office building on BRG’s Bluebonnet campus. A six-suite outpatient surgery center is set to open on the first floor of the Center in 2020.
Dr. Barrett Johnston is the founder of IPI, providing treatment for various conditions including back and neck pain, migraines, and joint pain. He uses a multimodal approach of therapies and disciplines to individualize pain management treatment plans for patients. Prior to practicing pain management in the Baton Rouge area, Dr. Johnston worked as an anesthesiologist in Massachusetts.
The move comes as part of BRG’s $12 million renovation and expansion of the 140,000-square-foot building that was formerly occupied by Ochsner.
For more information, call (225) 769-3636 or visit interventionalpain.com.
