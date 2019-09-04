FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest string of days for the summer ahead

Locally, heat will continue to be the big weather story. Today’s highs will top out in the mid 90°s under mostly sunny skies. If anything, it only gets a touch hotter from the end of the week into the weekend, with the potential for a run of days in the upper 90°s. Rain won’t be of any help for most, with the vast majority of us staying dry through the weekend. Some small rain chances return to the forecast by early next week, but we’ll only see modest heat relief as highs continue to top out in the mid 90°s.