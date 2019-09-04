FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest string of days for the summer ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane this morning as it tracks just offshore of the east coast of Florida. While maximum winds have decreased since yesterday, the storm has increased in size, meaning significant impacts are likely along parts of the U.S. coastline regardless of whether or not landfall occurs. Best chances of landfall appear to be in North Carolina, with Dorian then expected to track over the northern Atlantic and lose its tropical characteristics. We are also tracking Tropical Storm Fernand in the western Gulf and Tropical Storm Gabrielle over the open Atlantic, but neither is a threat to us.
Locally, heat will continue to be the big weather story. Today’s highs will top out in the mid 90°s under mostly sunny skies. If anything, it only gets a touch hotter from the end of the week into the weekend, with the potential for a run of days in the upper 90°s. Rain won’t be of any help for most, with the vast majority of us staying dry through the weekend. Some small rain chances return to the forecast by early next week, but we’ll only see modest heat relief as highs continue to top out in the mid 90°s.
