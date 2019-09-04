FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for Baton Rouge area through Thurs. evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was the mid to upper 90s for Wednesday’s high temperatures around the WAFB region, and you can plan for days that will be a little hotter still through the weekend. In fact, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the WAFB viewing area for Thursday thanks to an afternoon forecast of temperatures in the upper 90s, coupled with Gulf humidity.