FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued for Baton Rouge area through Thurs. evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was the mid to upper 90s for Wednesday’s high temperatures around the WAFB region, and you can plan for days that will be a little hotter still through the weekend. In fact, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the WAFB viewing area for Thursday thanks to an afternoon forecast of temperatures in the upper 90s, coupled with Gulf humidity.
That may not be the only day with a Heat Advisory as the outlook calls for high temperatures in the upper 90s through Sunday.
Morning lows through the next four days will be in the low to mid 70s for metro Baton Rouge.
A ridge of high pressure has extended over much of the southern U.S. and will keep the local area mainly dry through the next four days or more. In addition that ridge is also promoting subsidence (sinking air); the sinking air warms as it descends, adding to the heat load at the surface.
The outlook for next week is still on the dry side, with afternoon rain chances at 20% or less through Wednesday at least. However, the “heat ridge” should break down early next week, leading to highs in the low to mid 90s rather than the upper 90s.
The tropics remain very active with the U.S. southeast still focused on Hurricane Dorian, which has begun to slowly move away from Florida, but is now taking aim at the coastlines of both South and North Carolina.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fernand, which was recently downgraded to a tropical depression, has moved inland over Mexico and will weaken through the evening and overnight, but is still expected to produce destructive flooding and mudslides in the mountains.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle likely strengthens over the coming days, but is no threat to land.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) also continues to monitor Invest 92L near Bermuda, but regardless of development, it does not offer a landfall threat.
And lastly, the NHC is also monitoring a tropical wave about to move off the coast of Africa into the eastern tropical Atlantic.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.