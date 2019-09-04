Family of Port Allen man fatally shot by WBR deputy files wrongful death lawsuit

(WAFB) - The family of Josef Richardson, a Port Allen man who was fatally shot by a West Baton Rogue Parish deputy, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by lawyers representing Richardson’s three children, and alleges wrongful death, aggravated assault and other wrongdoing.
On July 25, deputies had executed a drug search warrant at the Budget 7 Motel in room #5. During the search, Richardson was shot by deputy Vance Matranga.
Autopsy results show that Richardson died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
The civil complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court Tuesday, alleges Richardson was unarmed and only “clothed in his underwear” at the time of the “no knock” drug search investigation.
Jessica Clouatre, Richardson’s girlfriend, was in the room when he was shot by Matranga. She stated Richardson was shot a few seconds after Matranga and one other deputy identified as “Cavaliere” entered the room, according to the lawsuit.
She added that Matranga pointed his gun “directly to the back of the skull” before he shot Richardson.
Clouatre was later taken into custody and removed from the hotel room, where agents allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine, and two digital scales.
Both deputies involved in the shooting have since been placed on administrative leave.
The complaint states that the use of force against Richardson was “unreasonable and excessive,” and added that the deputies actions’ showed “reckless and callous” disregard to Richardson’s life.
The Louisiana State Police has been investigating the shooting, with plans to forward its findings to the district attorney’s office.
However, the family is asking for a federal investigation in his death.
