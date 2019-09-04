EBRSO website back up after redirection hack

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The homepage of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was compromised Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for EBRSO says the homepage was redirected by an unknown source for a short time. No other pages were impacted by the hack.
"The perpetrator was NOT able to gain access to the site or any data from the site," officials said.
The EBRSO Information Technology Team removed the erroneous homepage and are currently investigating the incident.
A screenshot sent in by a viewer showed a cryptic message featuring the Iranian flag and a Guy Fawkes mask.
The message was taken down and a 404 “Not Found” error was displaying on the office’s homepage until around 10 a.m. when service was completely restored.
The investigation is ongoing.
