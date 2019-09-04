Denham PD believes man accused of scamming elderly woman may be in Georgia

Denham PD believes man accused of scamming elderly woman may be in Georgia
Jacob Tom is accused of tricking an elderly woman into thinking she owed him a large amount of money, then driving her to the bank so she could make a withdrawal. (Source: Denham Springs Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas | September 4, 2019 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 3:49 PM

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is still looking for a man accused of scamming an elderly woman out of money by tricking her into thinking she owed him money for work he never performed on her house.

Officials now say they believe Jacob Tom, the accused scammer, is in the Duluth, Ga. area. It’s believed his mother was arrested in Alabama after hiding her son from law enforcement.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Once arrested, Tom will face charges of bank fraud and exploitation of the infirm. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Denham Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.