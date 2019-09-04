9 cases of pulmonary disease linked to vaping reported in Louisiana; physicians asked to document cases

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says nine cases of pulmonary illness linked to vaping have been reported in Louisiana.
Due to the growing number of people across the country being hospitalized with severe pulmonary symptoms associated with the use of e-cigarettes, LDH is now asking doctors and other healthcare providers to report suspected cases to the state. The state is also advising doctors ask their patients who use e-cigs, or have used them in the past 90 days, about any signs or symptoms of pulmonary illness they may be experiencing.
Since the start of 2019, LDH says 215 possible cases of severe side effects linked to vaping have been reported in 25 states, with one death reported.
Over the past two weeks in Louisiana, nine cases of pulmonary illness have been reported to LDH officials. The cases have been reported throughout the state, with patients ranging in age from 20 to 33. No deaths in Louisiana have been reported in connection to vaping at this time, LDH says.
LDH says e-cigs can contain harmful substances, including nicotine, heavy metals such as lead, volatile organic compounds, and cancer-causing chemicals. LDH says while the use of e-cigs may help some smokers reduce their tobacco use, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved e-cigs as a quit aid and no conclusive data exists about whether e-cigs are actually an effective way to stop smoking.
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE PUBLIC FROM LDH
If you are concerned about the health risks associated with e-cigarettes, consider discontinuing the products.
E-cigarette products should not be bought off the street and should not be modified or have substances not intended for use by the manufacturer added.
Youth, young adults and pregnant women, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products, should not use e-cigarettes.
Monitor for symptoms of severe side effects if you do use e-cigarettes. If you do develop symptoms, seek medical attention. These symptoms include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue
- Fever
- Weight loss
Additionally, concerns about the harmful effects from e-cigarettes can be directed to your local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.
Adult smokers who are looking to quit smoking can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit www.quitwithusla.org for information on FDA-approved counseling and medications.
