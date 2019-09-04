Board considering 3 locations for long-anticipated Bridge Center mental health facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The board of directors for the new Bridge Center is eyeing three locations to place the long-talked about mental health facility.
The 30-bed clinic could end up at Baton Rouge General’s old Mid City emergency room, the Detox Center on S Foster Drive, or the Oceans Behavioral Hospital on Florida Boulevard.
RELATED STORIES:
The board’s chair says they could add potential locations, but those are the three they’re trying to schedule for a visit now. The firm that will manage the Bridge Center is set to visit Baton Rouge in the coming weeks to help pick the final location.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.