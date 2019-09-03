Zachary area dogs can get free flea treatments, exams through national study

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The hot and humid days of summer have created an ideal environment for pesky fleas to thrive on pets.
Dog owners in the Zachary and surrounding areas can get some temporary relief pro bono funded by a national study. The Animal Center, located at 19700 Old Scenic Highway, was selected to participate in the clinical study to evaluate a new flea control medication.
Pet owners participating in the study can get up to three months of free flea treatments, as well as study-related exams, for their dogs.
“We feel good that our hospital was one of the few chosen across the country to participate in the latest research on flea control," The Animal Center’s Dr. Jason St. Romain said. "In addition to playing a small role in the future of veterinary medicine, we are also able to offer suffering pets and their owners the chance to treat their flea infestation.”
If you think your dog has fleas and needs to be treated, your dog might qualify for the study. Open enrollment will be closing soon. To sign your pet up and learn more about clinical study details, go to https://alcherabio.com/canine-flea-clinical-study/.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.