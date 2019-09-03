WW2 museum offering half-off admission for Louisiana residents in September

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - For the month of September, the National World War II Museum in New Orleans is offering half-off admission to Louisiana residents.
The discount is half off Museum Campus Passes, Museum tours, and PT-305 rides and tours. Visitors should provide a state-issued ID in order to get the discount.
For $7, visitors can include Beyond All Boundaries, a 4D journey through World War II, or Final Mission: USS Tang Submarine Experience with their admission.
The museum advises to book tours early by calling the Specialty Sales office at 504-528-1944 x 402.
Each guest can get up to four Museum Campus Passes and is only available for walk-up purchases. Other discounts cannot be used in combination with the promotion.
