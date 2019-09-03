WW2 museum offering half-off admission for Louisiana residents in September

WW2 museum offering half-off admission for Louisiana residents in September
(Source: National World War II Museum)
By Danae Leake | September 3, 2019 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 5:00 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - For the month of September, the National World War II Museum in New Orleans is offering half-off admission to Louisiana residents.

The discount is half off Museum Campus Passes, Museum tours, and PT-305 rides and tours. Visitors should provide a state-issued ID in order to get the discount.

For $7, visitors can include Beyond All Boundaries, a 4D journey through World War II, or Final Mission: USS Tang Submarine Experience with their admission.

SEE ALSO: How to get in free to these museums on Museum Day

The museum advises to book tours early by calling the Specialty Sales office at 504-528-1944 x 402.

Each guest can get up to four Museum Campus Passes and is only available for walk-up purchases. Other discounts cannot be used in combination with the promotion.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.