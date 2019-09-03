Woodlawn High threat prompts increased police presence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents, students, and staff are on high alert at Woodlawn High School.
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System says they were made aware of a threat sent electronically referencing the school.
Woodlawn is working with the district security team and law enforcement to investigate the threat.
Increased police presence has been requested to support the school while the situation is reviewed.
Officials say parents were notified of the situation.
