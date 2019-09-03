Woman facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing 74-year-old man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman who reportedly stabbed a 74-year-old man, causing life-threatening injuries, has been arrested.
According to police, Shonnitha Norris stabbed the man with a kitchen knife because she wanted to his car and he said no.
The victim says after he told her no, Norris took the knife and began slashing and cutting his front driver's seat. Norris then allegedly attacked the man and stabbed him in the chest.
The victim was transported to the hospital for a collapsed lung.
Police arrested Norris while she was attempting to flee the apartment complex.
Norris faces one charge of attempted first-degree murder and criminal damage to property.
