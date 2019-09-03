SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Deputies looking for person accused of stealing hundreds in fishing equipment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for a person accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of fishing gear from a home in the Shenandoah area.
EBRSO says the theft happened Monday, Sept. 2 around 4:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fort Clarke Drive North in the Shenandoah area. The homeowner says he was home with a friend at the time of the theft when someone walked into his garage and took his brand new weed eater and a tackle bag for freshwater fishing containing bait and a couple of reels.
It’s estimated about $400 to $500 worth of merchandise was taken.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
