Suds to wash, fold and deliver laundry in Baton Rouge through mobile app

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This new local app might make laundry day a thing of the past.
Created by a group of LSU students, Suds Laundry Services is a full-service laundry app for iOS mobile devices. The service offers wash and fold, dry cleaning, and other laundry services at the convenience of the user.
Right now, Suds is only available in Baton Rouge, but there are plans to expand throughout Louisiana. The company is also planning to make the app available on Android devices.
Users can choose the date of their pickup and delivery. Suds also provides a standard monthly wash and fold “Sudscription” plan. The subscription includes 60 pounds for $79.99 a month, and four pickups and deliveries, as well as the sorting, washing, and folding of clothes.
“We are excited to finally launch the Suds app," Danille Tulagan, Co-founder and CEO of Suds Laundry Services, said. "Our team has been hard at work to develop a clean, user-friendly app that will provide users the laundry services they need, whenever they need.”
Tulagan said this type of app is already in major cities, but the founders wanted a version in Baton Rouge that is more unique and customer-centric.
The business idea started when Tulagan, Co-founder and CTO Hayden Monarch, CFO Dalton DeLaune, and COO Chris Hilliard met during college.
“One of our biggest goals when creating Suds was to give everyone the opportunity to have more time for things they enjoy,” Monarch said in a prepared statement. “Whether it is for families to have the chance to spend more quality time with one another, or for college students to have extra time for studying and enjoy their college experience.”
In April 2019, Suds was awarded $8,000 during the ninth annual Venture Challenge. The entrepreneurs had presented their business plan, which was two years in the making, during the pitch competition for LSU students.
Suds can be downloaded in the iOS app store.
