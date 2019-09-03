SLU game at Bethune-Cookman cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian

The season’s remaining shows will be held each Monday through Nov. 18 with a 7 p.m. start for each. The show will air on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Radio FX and TuneIn Radio apps. A live video stream of the show will be available at www.youtube.com/sluathletics.