SLU game at Bethune-Cookman cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian

Information Provided by Southeastern Athletics:
HAMMOND, La. - The No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana football team’s scheduled game at Bethune-Cookman on Saturday has been cancelled due to the expected effects of Hurricane Dorian on the Daytona Beach, Florida area.
The game with the Wildcats will not be rescheduled. Saturday’s game is the first Southeastern game cancelled due to weather since the SLU-Jacksonville contest was wiped out post-Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
“After discussions with their officials, we can certainly understand Bethune Cookman’s decision to cancel the game,” Southeastern Director of Athletics Jay Artigues commented. “The safety of student-athletes, coaches and fans has to be the first priority.”
The debut of Inside Southeastern Football with Frank Scelfo is still set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Tope La Catering in downtown Hammond. Hosted by Scelfo, the Lions’ second-year head coach, and Allen Waddell, the hour-long show will air weekly from Tope La Catering, located at 113 East Thomas Street. The season’s first show will air on Tuesday due to Labor Day.
The season’s remaining shows will be held each Monday through Nov. 18 with a 7 p.m. start for each. The show will air on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Radio FX and TuneIn Radio apps. A live video stream of the show will be available at www.youtube.com/sluathletics.
Southeastern will open its road schedule in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. versus Ole Miss. The game will air on the SEC Network Alternate channel and on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (KSLU-FM (90.9), Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 1400 AM/103.7 FM). Fans can also listen live at www.LionSports.net/listenlive and via the Lions Game Day Experience and TuneIn Radio app.
