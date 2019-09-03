Seasonal pop-up shops: Children’s consignment market and Christmas store to open in Perkins Rowe

Lollipop Lane, which has has had two other pop-shops, will be open starting form Sept. 25 to 28. The seasonal children’s consignment market will be located next to Kendra Scott. Other local children’s vendors, including Little Miss Monogram, Matilda Jane by Katie Reulet, High Cotton Bows, B-Kids and PolkaDot Lollipop, will be joining the pop-up.