Seasonal pop-up shops: Children’s consignment market and Christmas store to open in Perkins Rowe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two pop-up shops will be temporarily open at Perkin Rowe.
Lollipop Lane, which has has had two other pop-shops, will be open starting form Sept. 25 to 28. The seasonal children’s consignment market will be located next to Kendra Scott. Other local children’s vendors, including Little Miss Monogram, Matilda Jane by Katie Reulet, High Cotton Bows, B-Kids and PolkaDot Lollipop, will be joining the pop-up.
For vendors interested in joining, go to the consignment market’s website or their Instagram at @lollipop_lane_market_br for more details.
The second seasonal pop-up shop is Peregrin’s Christmas Store at 7,500 square foot store formally occupied by Charming Charlie.The Christmas Store is expected to open by October 1.
