Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Texas Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with journalists Tuesday afternoon to preview the Tigers first away game of the season against Texas.
LSU opened up the 2019 season at home against Georgia Southern. The Tigers beat Georgia Southern 55-3 at home in Death Valley. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow finished 23-of-27 for 278 yards and those five scores. He tied Zach Mettenberger’s record that was set in 2013 against UAB. All of Burrow’s scoring tosses were in the first half, although he did play in the third quarter.
The Longhorns opened up their season against Louisiana Tech and beat Tech 45-14. Starting quarterback for Texas Sam Ehlinger threw for four scores against the Bulldogs.
LSU is currently up to a 5-point favorite for the trip to Texas.
ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Austin for the top 10 matchup.
The game will be played in Austin at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 6:30 P.M. Saturday, September 7.
