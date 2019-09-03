Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Texas Preview

LSU opened up the 2019 season at home against Georgia Southern. The Tigers beat Georgia Southern 55-3 at home in Death Valley. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow finished 23-of-27 for 278 yards and those five scores. He tied Zach Mettenberger’s record that was set in 2013 against UAB. All of Burrow’s scoring tosses were in the first half, although he did play in the third quarter.