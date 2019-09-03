Juvenile female dead following accidental shooting in Lafayette; teen arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - A teenage boy has been arrested in Lafayette following the accidental shooting and killing of a teenage female.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. June Drive on Sept. 1 around 8 p.m.
A 16-year-old female was found inside the house suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
During the investigation, officers discovered a 17-year-old male inside the home accidentally discharged the weapon, striking the female.
The juvenile male is facing one count of negligent homicide and remains in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.
