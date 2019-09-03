Gator Boulettes in Spicy Creole Sauce

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bayous of south Louisiana have one of the largest alligator populations in America. Of course, we have a hunting season dedicated to them as well. The gator boulettes or balls are simply delightful when cooked in a traditional Creole tomato sauce.
Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients for Gator Boulettes:
1 pound ground alligator tail meat
1 pound ground pork
6 eggs
1 cup minced onions
1 cup minced celery
¼ cup minced garlic
¼ cup chopped basil
1¾ cups Italian bread crumbs
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tbsps salt
2 tbsps black pepper
Method for Gator Boulettes:
In a large mixing bowl, combine alligator and pork. Using your hands, blend meat well. NOTE: Do not overwork the meat as it will cause toughness in the boulettes.
Add eggs, onions, celery, minced garlic, basil, bread crumbs, and cheese. Continue to blend then season with salt and pepper.
Fry a small patty of meat mixture in a sprinkle of extra-virgin olive oil to test seasoning. Adjust seasonings if necessary.
Roll boulettes to desired size. They should be slightly larger than a golf ball. Place on a cookie sheet, cover, and refrigerate.
This recipe will make approximately 20 boulettes.
Ingredients for Spicy Creole Sauce:
2 (28-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with juice
2 (10-ounce) cans RO*TEL®
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
¼ cup sliced garlic
¼ cup chopped basil
¼ cup chopped parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
red pepper flakes to taste
Method for Spicy Creole Sauce:
In a 3-gallon saucepot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Stir in tomatoes with juice, RO*TEL®, chopped basil, and parsley. Bring to a low boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Gently drop raw boulettes into sauce. Return sauce to a simmer. Do not stir for first 10 minutes of simmering, or boulettes will break. When stirring, use a wooden spoon and move the boulettes gently.
Simmer 1 hour, adding water or chicken stock if sauce becomes too thick. Season with salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes.
Serve on po’boy bread or over pasta.
