Former governor Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital after blood sugar drop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana governor, Edwin Edwards, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, Sept. 3 after experiencing a severe drop in blood sugar.
Edwards’ wife, Trina, says she called 911 Tuesday morning after finding her husband unresponsive. Paramedics arrived and found his blood sugar had dropped to 40. Edwards was taken to an ER, where he remains as of about 2:30 p.m.
Doctors say Edwards is stable and will hopefully be released sometime later in the day.
