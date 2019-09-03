Florida Boulevard tire shop burns a second time; arson suspected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating the second fire in a month at a tire shop on Florida Boulevard.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Big Boys Toys, a tire shop, caught fire early Tuesday morning. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.
The tire shop, located on Florida Boulevard near McGehee Drive, sustained heavy smoke damage.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
Big Boys Toys also caught fire at the beginning of July, causing extensive damage to nearby businesses as well.
