FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropics and temperatures heating up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new Tropical Depression has formed in the Western Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Depression #7 is moving away from Louisiana towards Mexico. TD 7 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fernand later tonight or tomorrow morning.
Although, it might be a bit of a race to Fernand as yet another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic is on the cusp of becoming a tropical depression.
We are tracking a number of potentially developing systems. At this time, none appear to have immediate impacts on Louisiana.
Dorian has weakened to a Category 2 Hurricane as of the latest advisory. Dorian is still forecast to move to the north and then northeast in the coming days skirting the coasts of FL, GA, SC, and NC.
Thankfully, the local forecast does not include any tropical activity, but we have our own weather issue to contend with and that’s heat. The hottest temperatures of the summer so far are forecast to occur in the coming days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90°s for most of the next 10 days.
Heat Advisories could be needed by the end of the week as feels like temperatures approach 108-110°.
The local area will stay mainly dry as high pressure remains locked in control.
