FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropics remain active; heat is the local headline

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dorian continues to meander near Grand Bahama Island this morning where devastating impacts have been reported. While a bit weaker, it is still a major hurricane producing life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and flooding rains. Dorian should begin to move northward today, likely staying just offshore of Florida. But it will be a close call for the Carolinas later in the week on a potential landfall.
Locally, heat will be our big story today and through the remainder of the week. Highs will reach the mid 90°s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. And it only gets hotter through the remainder of the week, with upper 90°s possible from Thursday into the weekend. The vast majority of us stay dry today and that trend is likely to continue into the weekend. Small rain chances and some modest heat relief arrive by early next week.
