FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropics remain active; heat is the local headline

Locally, heat will be our big story today and through the remainder of the week. Highs will reach the mid 90°s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. And it only gets hotter through the remainder of the week, with upper 90°s possible from Thursday into the weekend. The vast majority of us stay dry today and that trend is likely to continue into the weekend. Small rain chances and some modest heat relief arrive by early next week.