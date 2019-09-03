FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest string of days for the summer ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are two weather stories to track: a run of very hot and mainly dry days locally and of course, the action in the tropics.
If you thought it was hot over the Labor Day weekend, wait until you see what’s coming. The good news is just about all of the WAFB region will stay dry this week and through the upcoming weekend. The not so good news is the forecast through Sunday also calls for the hottest run of days of the summer for the WAFB region.
The Storm Team is forecasting mid to upper 90s each day through the week and the weekend, with peak heat indices potentially reaching 105° or more in spots each day. Morning starts for the Capital City area will be in the mid-70s right through Sunday too.
The forecast next week calls for isolated, mainly afternoon showers each day. That should knock those daytime highs back down into the low 90s.
The tropics are now becoming very active. Hurricane Dorian has weakened to Category 2 intensity, but remains a threat for the U.S. southeast coast from Florida to North Carolina. Dorian has finally begun a slow movement away from The Bahamas after delivering catastrophic wind, storm surge, and rainfall to several of the islands. A tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico has become Tropical Storm Fernand as of early Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately for Louisiana, Fernand is headed towards the coast of Mexico, likely arriving during the latter half of Wednesday.
But that’s not all in the tropics, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting three additional areas for potential development. Fortunately, none of those are a threat to the Gulf of Mexico region.
