FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest string of days for the summer ahead

The tropics are now becoming very active. Hurricane Dorian has weakened to Category 2 intensity, but remains a threat for the U.S. southeast coast from Florida to North Carolina. Dorian has finally begun a slow movement away from The Bahamas after delivering catastrophic wind, storm surge, and rainfall to several of the islands. A tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico has become Tropical Storm Fernand as of early Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately for Louisiana, Fernand is headed towards the coast of Mexico, likely arriving during the latter half of Wednesday.