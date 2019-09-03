Family with quadriplegic son needs help raising money to buy reliable vehicle

(WAFB) - Parents of a quadriplegic boy are trying to make their son’s life better by acquiring a reliable vehicle. The family of 17-year-old St. Amant High School student Michael Guedry started a fundraiser on GoFundMe, but funds are still needed to purchase the vehicle.
The current vehicle was purchased three years ago, and is able to transport Guedry to local appointments. However, the family believes the vehicle is not suitable for long distances. Guedry is in a wheelchair, so the vehicle would need to wheelchair-friendly.
Guedry has only been on one vacation, and the family hopes a more reliable vehicle will allow Guedry to see more of the world and enjoy life.
You can go to the family’s GoFundMe fundraiser in order to learn more and make a donation.
