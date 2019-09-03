Top 25 Polls: LSU, Texas set for top 10 matchup

Top 25 Polls: LSU, Texas set for top 10 matchup
Joe Burrow (No. 9) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kirk Michelet | September 3, 2019 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 1:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU remains No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press and Amway Coaches Top 25 Polls after a 55-3 blowout victory against Georgia Southern.

The Tigers next opponent, the Texas Longhorns, moved up one spot to No. 9 in both polls.

Clemson is No. 1 in both polls, followed by Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Coaches Top 25:

(Future LSU opponents in bold)

1 Clemson (1-0) 1594

2 Alabama (1-0) 1540

3 Georgia (1-0) 1435

4 Oklahoma (1-0) 1395

5 Ohio State (1-0) 1340

6 Louisiana State (1-0) 1260

7 Michigan (1-0) 1155

8 Notre Dame (1-0) 1055

9 Texas (1-0) 1044

10 Florida (1-0) 990

11 Texas A&M (1-0) 932

12 Washington (1-0) 868

13 Auburn (1-0) 857

14 Penn State (1-0) 774

15 Utah (1-0) 738

16 Wisconsin (1-0) 568

17 Central Florida (1-0) 513

18 Oregon (0-1) 422

19 Iowa (1-0) 395

20 Michigan State (1-0) 382

21 Washington State (1-0) 324

22 Syracuse (1-0) 263

23 Stanford (1-0) 249

24 Boise State (1-0) 164

25 Nebraska (1-0) 94

AP Top 25:

(Future LSU opponents in bold)

1 Clemson (1-0) 1,542

2 Alabama (1-0) 1,493

3 Georgia (1-0) 1,407

4 Oklahoma(1-0) 1,337

5 Ohio State (1-0) 1,270

6 LSU (1-0) 1,233

7 Michigan (1-0) 1,126

8 Notre Dame (1-0) 1,037

9 Texas (1-0) 1,032

10 Auburn (1-0) 958

11 Florida (1-0) 940

12 Texas A&M (1-0) 862

13 Utah (1-0) 826

14 Washington (1-0) 768

15 Penn State (1-0) 688

16 Oregon (0-1) 568

17 Wisconsin (1-0) 519

18 UCF (1-0) 445

19 Michigan State (1-0) 409

20 Iowa (1-0) 351

21 Syracuse (1-0) 246

22 Washington State (1-0) 244

23 Stanford (1-0) 198

24 Boise State (1-0) 179

25 Nebraska (1-0) 86

RELATED:

The Tigers (1-0) will travel to face Texas (1-0) in Austin Saturday night at 6:30 on ABC.

LSU is 7-9-1 all-time against the Longhorns with the last meeting coming in the 2003 Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Texas won that game 35-20.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.