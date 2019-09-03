Celebrate ‘National Grandparents Day’ during Sesame Street health event in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - September 8 is National Grandparents Day, and a free event aiming to get families healthy in Baton Rouge is coming up in light of the holiday.
The Growing Every Day, Every Way event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (6955 Florida Boulevard) to bring grandparents and their families together for nutritious giveaways and healthy activities. Plus, kids can get a chance to meet a walkaround Elmo.
UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop are organizing the event.
About 2.7 million grandparents were “grandparent caregivers,” according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2014 report, Co-resident Grandparents and Their Grandchildren. These grandparents have primary responsibility for grandchildren under 18 years living with them. More than 40 percent of grandparents-led households report having unmet economic or social-service needs.
The bilingual event will include the following programs materials:
• Food for Thought: Eating Well on a Budget™ is designed to help support families who are coping with uncertain or limited access to affordable and nutritious food;
• We Have the Moves™ encourages families to participate in regular physical activity to help children build strong bones and muscles, improve their social and emotional skills, and support their ability to learn new concepts.
• Ages & Stages™ provides parents with resources to help them keep infants, toddlers, and preschoolers healthy by building an understanding of their child’s physical and cognitive developmental milestones.
The holiday started in 1978 when President Jimmy Carter declared the first Sunday after Labor Day to be National Grandparents Day. Each year, the president issues a proclamation to keep the tradition going.
