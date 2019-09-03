Attending parades is just one way people are enjoying Labor Day in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s plenty of fun up for grabs outside of Baker High School at the Greater Baton Rouge American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organization’s (AFL-CIO) 2019 Annual Labor Day Parade & Picnic. Monday morning, kids flocked to the street for handfuls of candy and for smiles from officers.
AFL-CIO sponsored the parade and the inside picnic that followed.
“This is our day,” said Louisiana AFL-CIO President Louis Reine. Once a year we celebrate the great efforts of working men and women.”
The parade had a large turnout filled with political campaign signs and politicians, including East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Governor John Bel Edwards. Governor Edwards took the opportunity to ask attendees for their support in the upcoming election.
Reine says the increase in campaign signs is because it’s an election year, but the day is about the support and appreciation for people who go to work every day.
“It’s a celebration of what men and women who got to work everyday contribute to our state, our country, and our economy,” Reine said. “This is a day that we honor those people that punch that time clock."
While some were spending time advocating for what they believe in, others were just enjoying a nice day off in the park.
LSU basketball player Darius Day spent his holiday at the Raising Cane’s Dog Park. Day says he’s excited to get more than just a break from school, he doesn’t have basketball practice today either.
“I’m out here in the dog park this great Monday on this great Labor Day and thank God I don’t have practice,” Day said. “But we start up tomorrow.”
Lamisha Sellers is a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge. She’s giving her free time off from school to her four legged friend too.
“He’s used to being in a cage. And, I wanted to take him out today because I’m finally off,” said Sellers.
