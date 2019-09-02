Police chase on I-10 believed to involve homicide suspect out of Franklin

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - A police chase that began near Crowley has come to a stop near the Welsh, Lacassine area.
State Trooper Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I, says the chase may involve a homicide suspect out of Franklin, Louisiana.
Law enforcement is involved in a standoff with the suspect.
I-10 is shut down in both directions.
Eastbound traffic is exiting at Lacassine and westbound is exiting at Welsh.
KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.