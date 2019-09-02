LSU fans, players all smiles after seeing new offense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - By the time the first half was over Saturday, No. 9 had five and No. 6 had three.
The new offense for LSU produced numbers against Georgia Southern rarely seen by Tiger fans watching their team for a lifetime.
If only Baton Rouge traffic moved as quickly and effortlessly as the LSU offense seemed to during the season opener in Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers scored six touchdowns on their seven first half possessions.
There’s no such thing as a perfect game, but this seemed the closest thing to it for quarterback Joe Burrow and the boys.
Now, LSU fans are anxious to see how the offense will fair in a big time, heavyweight bout, as the Tigers travel to top 10 Texas next weekend.
