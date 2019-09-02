Louisianans prepare for Voter Registration Week starting Monday, Sept. 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn will visit several library branches across the parish during Voter Registration Week to provide an opportunity for citizens to register to vote near their home or workplace.
The office will visit public library branches that week from 1 to 6 p.m. on the following dates:
Sept. 3
- Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library – 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
- Scotlandville Branch Library – 7373 Scenic Hwy.
- Central Branch Library – 11260 Joor Rd.
- Fairwood Branch Library – 12910 Old Hammond Hwy.
- Zachary Branch Library – 1900 Church St.
Sept. 4
- Carver Branch Library – 720 Terrace St.
- Delmont Gardens Branch Library – 3351 Lorraine St.
- Main Library – 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Sept. 5
- Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library – 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Rd.
- Eden Park Branch Library – 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.
- Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library – 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd.
Sept. 6
- Jones Creek Regional Branch Library – 6222 Jones Creek Rd.
- Baker Branch Library – 3501 Groom Rd.
Applicants registering to vote in person are asked to bring valid identification that establishes identity, age, and residency. Applicants are required to submit a current Louisiana driver’s license, if they have one, or a birth certificate or other documentation that can help officials establish their identity, age, and residency. Applicants cannot provide a picture ID are asked to bring a utility bill, payroll check, or government document that includes their name and address.
Voters who need to register for the first time or who need to change their registration can do so by mail, in person, or online. Changes by mail or in person must be done by Sept. 11, while change online can be done through Sept. 21.
Early voting will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 5. Voters can also double check where their polling place is on the GeauxVote app or online here.
The Secretary of States Office said statutorily required canvasses can lead to voters being placed on an inactive list if they voluntarily cancel their registration, get transferred to another parish, or are identified on an out-of-state comparison report because they are registered in another state. Voters placed on the inactive list will remain registered voters unless they fail to confirm their registration address and do not vote in two federal election cycles.
Those who register and vote in both Louisiana’s Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 16 Gubernatorial General Election will have the opportunity to receive the newest “I Voted” sticker designed by artist Tony Bernard.
Additionally, about 43,000 new voter information cards were mailed to voters in 34 precincts to notify them of a new polling place and/or a new precinct number.
Call the registrar of voters at 225-389-3940 for more information.
