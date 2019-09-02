Holly Clegg celebrates milestone anniversary amid cancer journey

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Well-known Baton Rouge food writer Holly Clegg celebrated 40 years of marriage with her husband Mike on Sunday, Sept. 1. The author of numerous cookbooks, Clegg wrote on her Facebook page that the celebration was a milestone in her journey with terminal stomach cancer.
“When Holly went into hospice she set herself a goal to make it to September 1, her and Mike’s wedding anniversary. Today, they celebrate 40 years of unconditional love and 40 years of bliss!” states a post published to Clegg’s Facebook page. “Holly continues to amaze and inspire us all with her strength and positive spirit, but it has even been more special to witness first-hand the true love these two share for each other throughout life’s journey and especially during Holly’s battle with stomach cancer. Their love is truly remarkable.”
Writing 17 cookbooks over 25 years, Clegg prides herself on being one of the first to tap into the idea that the food you love to eat can be healthy too. She embraced the idea that food can help change your health by partnering with local doctors to develop recipes and cookbooks specifically for people dealing with cancer, diabetes, and even arthritis.
Clegg told WAFB ancho Elizabeth Vowell that the journey hasn’t been an easy one, but as she approaches its end, she may have developed one last recipe, one for the soul. She’s cherishing each day she has left, spending it with loved ones and family.
“A lot of people die of a heart attack and they don’t get the opportunity to live each day and see what I’m seeing. That’s the route that I choose. It’s not a good deal, it doesn’t have a happy ending, but if you mope around, what are you going to get? I encourage everyone out there, if you get a diagnosis of some kind, to keep living and not to start dying,” said Clegg.
Clegg was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August of 2018. In June of 2019, the famed writer entered hospice care.
