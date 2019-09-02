Holly Clegg celebrates milestone anniversary amid cancer journey

“When Holly went into hospice she set herself a goal to make it to September 1, her and Mike’s wedding anniversary. Today, they celebrate 40 years of unconditional love and 40 years of bliss!” states a post published to Clegg’s Facebook page. “Holly continues to amaze and inspire us all with her strength and positive spirit, but it has even been more special to witness first-hand the true love these two share for each other throughout life’s journey and especially during Holly’s battle with stomach cancer. Their love is truly remarkable.”