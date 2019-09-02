FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropics remain active; heat is the local headline

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tropics are starting to heat up.
We are tracking Dorian and 4 tropical waves today. It looks to be a bit of race to see which system will become Fernand. We will continue to track these 4 tropical waves, but none appear to cause an immediate threat to South Louisiana.
Dorian has started to slowly drift north this afternoon, but is still barely moving. Forward speed is forecast to pick up tomorrow as it moves along the East Coast of the U.S. It will move close enough to cause for significant weather impacts, especially for coastal communities in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. A landfall still remains possible in South Carolina and/or North Carolina.
Locally, the weather forecast will be all about the heat. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper-90s through the next 7 days.
Feels like temperatures will climb above the century mark every afternoon. The local area will likely be under a Heat Advisory by the end of the week.
Take the heat seriously as it is the number one weather killer in the U.S. Take frequent breaks indoors if possible. If you have to be outside for an extended period of time stay hydrated, check on the elderly and children as they are more prone to heat related illness, know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and don’t forget to look before you lock.
Temperatures may come down some by the start of the following week as a few more clouds and showers enter the forecast.
