FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect scattered cooling showers for Labor Day, heat for the week ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Dorian remains one of the strongest hurricanes on record for the Atlantic Basin.
Dorian is beginning its forecast slow down towards the Florida Coast. Dorian is forecast to begin turning to the north and eventually northeast beginning Monday. Right now, the center of the cone of uncertainty keeps the core of Dorian just offshore of the Eastern U.S. Coast, but a landfall will still remain possible in South Carolina and/or North Carolina on Thursday.
Locally the big weather story for the week ahead will be the heat. Labor Day will see some scattered cooling showers. Highs Monday will climb into the low-to-mid-90s.
By Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be approaching or reaching the upper 90s as a ridge of high pressure sits overhead. This high pressure system will also keep us dry through the abbreviated work/school week.
By next weekend a slight rain chance will exist, but most stay dry.
A more typical early September weather forecast will occur for the start of the following work/school week.
The tropics are heating up as we are not only tracking Category 5 Dorian but also 3 additional tropical waves. Development chances are only high for the wave in the far Eastern Atlantic. None of these waves pose any threat to SE LA at this time.
