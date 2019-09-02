FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dorian aims at east coast, locally hot and typical showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dorian remains a powerful hurricane this morning and has essentially stalled over Grand Bahama Island. The forecast still calls for a track very close to the coast of Florida and then the Carolinas through the week, with only slow weakening expected in the coming days. Follow the latest on Dorian in our Hurricane Center and in our First Alert Weather App.
Closer to home, a fairly typical late summer day can be expected for this Labor Day.
Partly cloudy skies will give way to a 30% chance of showers and t-storms by afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 90°s.
Building heat will be the big story through the remainder of the week as highs reach the mid 90°s beginning tomorrow and could soar to the upper 90°s in some spots by late in the week and into the weekend.
Beginning tomorrow through at least Saturday, most of us will stay dry. Small rain chances return to the forecast from Sunday into early next week.
