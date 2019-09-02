EBRSO looking for escaped work release inmate who walked off job near Tanger Outlet Mall

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped work release inmate.
Chief Criminal Deputy Colonel Bryan White said Zacchaesus Tassin, 18, walked off from his assigned work release job at the Wendy’s near the Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Deputies are currently searching for Tassin. He is wanted on the charge of simple escape.
Anyone with any information about Tassin’s whereabouts is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office at 389-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
