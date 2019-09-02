Cajun Navy 2016 prepared to help, but don’t know where

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Like many of us, Ben Husser has been getting updates on Hurricane Dorian from the news. But unlike the rest of us, he and the search and rescue crew from Cajun Navy 2016 are headed to the action.
“Our first group is probably going to leave Monday or Monday night,” said Husser.
Husser is a volunteer for the Cajun Navy 2016. He and his team do strictly search and rescue missions, but at this point, they don’t know where they are headed. This makes planning to help those in need, even more difficult, Husser say.
“As of right now we’re looking at 3 or 4 different locations,” said Husser. “A lot of states are self-sufficient. You take an area like Florida that has so many boaters. Finding people, citizens that are willing to help it’s a little bit easier. You take some of the areas that necessarily don’t have that, North Carolina for instance has a lot on the coast, but when you go inland, you’re not going to have that as much. So, we work more closely with those areas because they don’t have those resources. And that’s what’s great about us, we act as that additional resource.”
Husser says the Cajun Navy 2016 are second responders and will only take their boats to places where they have permission. But for now, they are waiting and watching the storm closely to follow its path.
“I think right now it’s just like throwing darts and I’m not very good at throwing darts,” said Husser. “So, we’re just playing it by ear to see where we end up at.”
