Cajun Navy 2016 prepared to help, but don’t know where

“As of right now we’re looking at 3 or 4 different locations,” said Husser. “A lot of states are self-sufficient. You take an area like Florida that has so many boaters. Finding people, citizens that are willing to help it’s a little bit easier. You take some of the areas that necessarily don’t have that, North Carolina for instance has a lot on the coast, but when you go inland, you’re not going to have that as much. So, we work more closely with those areas because they don’t have those resources. And that’s what’s great about us, we act as that additional resource.”