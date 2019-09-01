Zachary man dies in I-110 crash after car strikes light pole, flips mid-air

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man has died after his vehicle struck a light pole and flipped mid-air on I-110 early Sunday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD).
At around 3 a.m. Sunday, traffic homicide detectives began investigating the crash that happened on North I-110 near the Harding Boulevard entrance ramp.
The driver, identified as Lonny Myles, 20, was driving a 2011 Nissan Armada northbound before his vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle continued by crossing the grassy median and then all southbound traffic lanes.
His vehicle then struck a traffic light pole before it flipped mid-air, according to BRPD. Myles, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
BRPD said Myles died at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
