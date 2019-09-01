Boy, 10, missing from Texarkana, Texas found safe

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - UPDATE 9/1/19 Rekeylin has been found and is now back home with his family. He had spent the night with a friend. Thanks to everyone that helped us get him home safe and sound. (Texarkana Texas Police Department)
Previous story
Police in Texarkana, Texas are searching for a 10-year-old boy.
Rekeylin Dashawn Long was reported missing around 1 a.m. Sunday, when officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Waterman Street.
Rekeylin’s father told officers that he had last seen his son at 8 p.m. Saturday when he went to play with some neighborhood children near the area of Wheeler and Lumpkin Streets. When Rekeylin didn’t come back home by dark, his father went looking for him but could not find him.
Officers conducted a canvas of the area but were unable to locate him either.
Rekeylin is 4’0” and weighs between 80-85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey tank top shirt, black jeans, and grey shoes.
He doesn’t have a history of running away from home.
