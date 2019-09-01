Team of first responders headed to South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian landfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ten-member Incident Support Team (IST), specializing in disaster deployment operations and logistics, departed Baton Rouge Sunday, Sept. 1, heading to South Carolina as Hurricane Dorian draws closer to the coast.
Following a request from the South Carolina Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Gov. John Bel Edwards approved the deployment.
"Once again, our state is being recognized for the exceptional assistance we can provide in times of emergency," said State Fire Marshal Chief H. "Butch" Browning, "We are proud to be able to help another state in their potential time of need and hope to supplement the already strong emergency response system the South Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office has in place."
Seven ambulance teams with a total of 35 units and 80 personnel arrived in Florida Saturday, Aug. 31 as emergency officials there prepare for this dangerous system.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) dispatched the crews through a state-to-state assistance program organized to address problems of liability, responsibilities of cost, and allow for credentials, licenses, and certifications to be honored across state lines during emergency situations.
GOHSEP released a list of supplies that should be kept close by during a hurricane. You can view that list below.
- A three to five day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won’t spoil
- One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person
- A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications
- Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries
- An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler’s checks
- Sanitation supplies
- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members
- An extra pair of glasses
- Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
- Infant formula and diapers
- Pet food and extra water
Dorian continues to be an impressively organized major hurricane. Click here for more.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.