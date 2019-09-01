Southern rally comes up just short in season opener at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - Southern scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to mount a comeback against McNeese, but the rally ended up just short Saturday in Lake Charles.
The Jaguars fell 34-28 to the Cowboys.
Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton was 5-of-9 for 104 yards and two touchdowns, but was benched at the beginning of the third quarter after losing his second fumble of the game.
Glendon “Bubba” McDaniel replaced Skelton and finished 11-of-19 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 17 yards on four carries and another touchdown.
Southern head coach Dawson Odums said with conviction that his team had a chance against the perennial FCS in-state power. If not for turnovers, the Jags might have made Odums’ expectations come true.
Down 7-0 early, Skelton tossed a couple of second quarter touchdowns to TJ Bedford and Hunter Register. Suddenly, Southern led 14-7.
However, Cody Orgeron, son of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, helped McNeese capitalize on five big Jaguar turnovers. Orgeron was 15-of-22 for 147 yards and two touchdowns, as McNeese scored 27 unanswered.
The Jags scored the two touchdowns late, one with only 32 seconds to go, but it would be too little too late.
