Port Allen man drowns while swimming in Belle River

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Port Allen man drowned while swimming in Belle River during Labor Day weekend.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office stated dispatch received a 911 call just before 4 p.m. Saturday about a possible drowning near Bayou Magazille.
Responding deputies learned Port Allen resident Donald T. Matherne, 58, had been swimming with friends near their party barge when they noticed he did not resurface. The group tried to find Matherne, but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies with the St. Martin Parish, St. Mary and Assumption Parish sheriff’s offices responded to the scene and initiated recovery efforts.
The St. Mary Parish Marine Patrol Division recovered his body at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
